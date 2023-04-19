Robert Eugene Peiter, 85, of Palmyra, Mo., died April 17, 2023, at Luther manor Nursing Home in Hannibal. Services will be at 10 a.m., April 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra. Burial to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in West Ely, Mo. Visitation will be April 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.
Palmyra, Mo.
