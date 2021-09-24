Robert E. Neff

Robert "Bob" Eugene Neff, 78, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Robert was born January 15, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri to John E. Neff Sr. and Geneva Ruth Tapley Neff.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Debbie and Clifford Icke, Ralph and Pam Neff, Rita and Evan Brooks and Mike and Sissy Neff, longtime friend, Harvey Scott and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill Neff and second mother, Jeanette Jackson.
Bob was the proud owner of Fern's Restaurant from 1975 to 1986. He then became the Kitchen Manager of TJ's Supper Club from 1986 to 2005. Robert attended the 1st Assembly of God Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing the Salt River. Bob was a social butterfly who loved to play piano and sing along while hanging out with his many friends. He even sang at the Old Carriage House restaurant. Bob was a great cook and truly loved being in the kitchen. Bob was very active in Alcoholic's Anonymous in the area and served for many years. His vibrant soul will be missed by all who shared in his life.
