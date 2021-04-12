Robert E. Hamilton

Robert Earl Hamilton, 71, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:08 PM Friday, April 9, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 16, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Jack Emmite will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no visitation.
Robert was born June 2, 1949, in Hannibal, MO to Ray W. Hamilton and Daisy Lee Campen Hamilton. He was previously married to Wanda Faith. She preceded him in death on January 15, 2021.
Survivors include his special companion, Linda Walden; his aunt, Anna Medlin; his niece, Linda Hodges (Jim); and his nephew, Shawn Hamilton.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers: Lonnie Hamilton and Larry Hamilton.
Professionally, Robert was a laborer at General Mills and later he worked for Wal-Mart before his retirement.
Away from work, Robert enjoyed playing horseshoes, attending dances at the Armory, and watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. Robert was a practical joker and loved to make others laugh. Most of all, he cherished the time he could spend with those he cared about.
Robert was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
