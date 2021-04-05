Hannibal, Mo. Robert E. Fogle Apr 5, 2021 Apr 5, 2021 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert E. Fogle, 59, of Hannibal, died April 4, 2021. James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now W. Louis Miller Blue Santa welcomes scrutiny over holiday event Lost ring holds generations of memories Six seeking spots on Hannibal school board Jack R. Sublette Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView