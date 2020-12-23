Robert E. "Bob" Hirner, 86, of Philadelphia, passed away at 3:55 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Maple lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Robert 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral chapel in Palmyra, MO.
A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Deacon Luke Mahsman will officiate. Burial will be at The Gardens at Mission Hill Baptist Church.
Bob was born April 1, 1934, in Hannibal, MO to Paul Joseph and Lorene Agnes Mudd Hirner. He was married to Esther Ann DeLaPorte on September 10, 1955 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Survivors include his wife, Esther Ann Hirner of Philadelphia, MO, his children Cathy (James) Otten, William J. (Kena) Hirner, Lori Mae Hirner, and Russell T. Hirner; two brothers Patrick Joseph Hirner, and Thomas Wayne Hirner; one sister Elizabeth Josephine Franklin; grandchildren Lindsey Wheeler, W. Landen (Brandie) Tharp, Mikaela (Steve) Garth, Joseph (Leah) Hirner, Alissa Hirner, William R. (Merari) Hirner, Paul (Danielle) Hirner, Joshua (Nicole) Hirner, and Melissa Hirner; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his Parents, and grandson Benjamin Hirner.
Bob was a 1952 graduate of McCooey Catholic High School in Hannibal, MO.
He worked at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL for 12 years from 1962 to 1974. He then began working as a Chemist for American Cyanamid. He worked for them from 1976 until retirement after 22 years in 1998.
Bob was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, he loved playing cards especially "pitch ". The thing he enjoyed most was playing golf with his friends and family.
Bob attended St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Paul Hirner, W. Landen Tharp, Joshua Hirner, Joseph Hirner, Dale DeLaPorte, and Dominick Tharp.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Loving Care Community Hospice.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darren DeLaPorte, William R. Hirner, David DeLaPorte, Patrick Thomas, and James Otten.
This service will be available as a Livestream Service on his obituary page at www.lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com. This is only available during the actual service time.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.