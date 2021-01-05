Robert Dale Winthrop of Cathedral City, Calif., passed away at home, on December 24, 2020.
Robert was born at home, “just around the corner from Mark Twain’s home,” in Hannibal, Missouri, on June 19, 1932.
He was the eighth and youngest child of Mamie Carpenter Winthrop and Paul Leroy Winthrop, Sr. He attended Mark Twain Elementary School and Hannibal High School, twice winning the Mahan Prize for his poetry. He spent his freshman college year at Northern Arizona University and then transferred to Missouri State University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree. While at Missouri State, he was active on the yearbook staffs and co-founded a college humor magazine. As well as being on the Dean’s list, he served in the student legislature, the student court, dormitory president, and vice president of his fraternity, Kappa Sigma Kappa (now Theta Chi).
After teaching in Kansas City and Phoenix for twenty years, he enrolled in computer school and became a technical writer for several large companies. He retired from Apple Computer after serving as Manager of Technical Publications for Apple R&D Europe, in Paris, France.
Bob was a member of MENSA and was a contestant on Jeopardy in the 1980’s.
He was the co-author of one published novel, “Thunder on Forbidden Mountain.” He also had two published books of poetry, a novel, a three-act play, and several short stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; sister, Vera; three brothers, Irvin, Paul (killed in WWII), Lindy (killed in the Korean conflict); and his longtime companion, Bob Werstler.
He is survived by his son, Sean (Elaine); one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Bill Winthrop in Brentwood, Calif.
He leaves behind his partner of 15 years, Maurice “Mo” Stephens.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date and a memorial fund is being established in Robert's name. Donations can be sent c/o Maurice Stephens at 1325 Via Palmera, Cathedral City, Calif. 92234.