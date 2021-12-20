Robert D. Dungan

Ronald Dean Dungan, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 3:33 PM Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be at 12:00 PM Monday, December 27, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Mr. Rodger Lane will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Ronald’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Ronald was born May 22, 1966, in Hannibal, MO to Larry Dale Dungan and Twila L. “Peggy” Chaney Dungan. He was married to Connie A. Olsen on July 31, 2004, in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Peggy Dungan of Hannibal, Missouri; 4 children: Taryn Dungan of California, Trevor Dungan of California, Destiny Dungan (Preston Waters) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Dailynn Dungan of Hannibal, Missouri; 3 brothers: Lonnie Dungan of Hannibal, Missouri, Steven Dungan (Stacey Nelson) of Hannibal, Missouri, and Charlie Bowers of Hannibal, Missouri; 2 sisters-in-law: Michele Dungan and Carrie Bowers; 1 granddaughter, Mavis Waters; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Travis Patrick.
Professionally, Ronald was a construction worker and previously worked for B & D Construction and Bleigh Construction.
Ronald loved motorcycles and was known to ride “Big Blue”, his beloved Harley. He was always known to lend a helping hand to others whenever they needed it. Ronald loved family gatherings, especially Sunday breakfasts he hosted for his family and friends. Above all else, Ronald cherished the time he could spend with his family, especially his grandbaby.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Dungan, Lonnie Dungan, Charlie Bowers, Rick Johnson, Chad Hatton, Dave Hoskins, Chris Douse, Ricky Tobias, and Curt Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
