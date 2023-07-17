Robert "Bob" Wayne Wienhoff, 82, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:42 PM, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Father Alex Gabriel will officiate.
Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Bob's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a Rosary Service at 4:30 PM, Friday, July 21, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Bob was born March 1, 1941, in Hannibal, MO to John Robert Wienhoff and Jessie Marie Stafford Wienhoff. He was married to Catherine Holder on April 25, 1964, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2020.
Surviving are three children: Robin Arthaud of New London, MO, Penny Snodgrass (Gary) of Lees Summit, MO, and Brenda Campbell (Jeff) of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Larry Wienhoff of Hannibal, MO; three sisters: Shirley Denkler of Jefferson City, MO, Donna Sims of New London, MO, and Juanita Broaddus of Hannibal, MO; eight grandchildren: Kevin Arthaud, Kyle Arthaud, Casey Codd (Terrance), Philip Snodgrass (Katie), Shayna Casey, Brooke Gibson (Justin), Brandon Campbell (Andrea), and Brittany Campbell; and 15 great grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ronald Wienhoff; and one son-in-law, Kent Arthaud.
Professionally, Bob was a machine operator for Atlantic Building, a shipping clerk at Watlow, and a commercial fisherman.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors and all that came with it. He loved to hunt: whether it be for turkeys, deer, elk, or even mushrooms. Camping was one of Bob's favorites, and he enjoyed hunting elk and deer in Colorado. Watching wildlife, spending time in his garden growing tomatoes and green peppers, taking trips to the casino, playing Bingo, and scratching lottery tickets made Bob smile. Bob was a caregiver for his wife, Cathy. Bob and Cathy treasured their family and their Catholic faith above all else.
Bob was a longtime member of the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Pallbearers will be Kevin, Kyle, Philip, Brandon, Justin, and Terrance.
Honorary pallbearers will be Casey, Shayna, Brooke, Brittany, Katie, and Andrea.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blessing Cancer Center of Hannibal or Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.