Robert “Bob” W. Dudding, 89 of Center, MO passed away at 5:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Westview Nursing Home in Center, MO.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Paris, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Bob was born on November 21, 1931 in Curryville, MO to Lloyd Dudding and Reva Turner Dudding.
Survivors include one step-daughter, Joyce; one brother, Ronnie D. Dudding (Dorothy) of Center, MO; one sister, Mary Jo Everhart of Hannibal, MO and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
Bob was a retired truck driver that had worked in construction. Bob also previously drove a cab. In his time away from work Bob enjoyed training horses.
