Robert "Bob" L. Brummer, 80, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:29 AM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services at Holy Family Catholic Church. There will be a Rosary Service at 10:30 AM Friday at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Bob was born September 5, 1942, in Hannibal, MO to John Brummer and Margaret Schnelle Brummer.
He was married to Barbara Louise Lewis on February 10, 1962, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his four children, Lori Burnham (Mike) of Hannibal, MO, Michelle Matson (Enoch) of New London, MO, Mary Anderson (Kyle) of Hannibal, MO, and Robert Brummer II (Amie) of Columbia, MO; 10 grandchildren, Noelle Bryan, Adi Greening, Kermie Anderson, Maya Brummer, Quyncie Greening, Caney Anderson, Ethan Burnham, Rowdy Anderson, Logan Matson, and Willow Anderson. He is also survived by his two sisters, Margaret Willows, and Ethel Fohey (Charlie); brother-in-law, David Lewis (Cindy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Clarence Brummer; his sister, Cleo Duncan; and brothers-in-law, Floyd Willows, and Dick Lewis.
Bob retired after 41 years working as a railroad machinist from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
In his younger days, Bob liked to hunt, fish, and bowl. He loved to sing and play the autoharp. In recent years, he enjoyed making Rosaries and doing crossword puzzles. He was a jack of all trades.
Bob was Catholic by faith and attended Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Enoch Matson, Logan Matson, Ethan Burnham, John Fohey, Nathan Lewis, and Rowdy Anderson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Great River Honor Flight or Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.