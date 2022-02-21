Robert "Bob" A. Thorne Sr. 83, of Frankford, Mo., died February 18, 2022, at his home in Frankford. Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25, at Salt River Christian Church in New London, Mo. Burial with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post #55 Emmett J. Shields will follow at Salt River Christian Church Cemetery in New London. Visitation will from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Frankford, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.