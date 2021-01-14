Robert A. Fuqua, 78, of New London, Mo., passed away at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
There will be no services at this time.
Burial will be at a later date in Barkley Cemetery, New London, Mo.
Robert was born June 6, 1942, in Hannibal, Mo., to Carl Fuqua and Alice Cooper Fuqua.
He was preceded in death by his companion Shirley A. Tate on September 1, 2012.
Other survivors include his two stepchildren, Kenneth White (Wendy) of Hannibal and Rita Coffee of Hannibal.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert served his country proudly in the United States Army.
Professionally Robert worked as an auto mechanic. He was a member of the Union Operators # 513.
Robert enjoyed fishing and working on cars. He loved going to truck and tractor pulls and going to NASCAR races.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Online condolences may be shared at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.