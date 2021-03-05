Rita M. McMahon Shear Chamberlain

Rita Mae McMahon Shear Chamberlain peacefully passed away at her home on March 4, 2021 in Kinston, NC. Rita was born in Baring, Missouri to the late Leo D. McMahon and Mary Eileen Nooning McMahon on September 10, 1937.
Rita was raised in Hannibal, MO and graduated from McCooey High School in 1955. She worked at Motorola, Kinston Free Press, and retired from Altorfer Machinery Company in Hannibal, MO with 25 years of service.
Rita was an avid photographer and loved to cook, read, and spend time with her family and friends.
Rita is survived by her children, Pamela Sue Dryden (Richard) of La Grange, NC and Michael Leo Edward Shear (Julie) of Kinston, NC; five grandsons, Scott Dryden of La Grange, NC, Robert Dryden of Ayden, NC, Greg Dryden of La Grange, NC, Jordan Shear of Raleigh, NC and Brett Shear of Greenville, NC; and her brother, Richard McMahon (Joan) of Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenoir County SPCA, P.O. Box 1481, Kinston NC 28503.