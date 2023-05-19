Rita Lee Green Cornelius, 87, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:00 AM, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Luther Manor Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Rita's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, May 22, 2023, at the funeral home.
Rita was born September 10, 1935, in Hannibal, MO to Ronald Eldon Green and Lucita Maria Saldanâ Green.
Rita was previously married to George A. Hoog in 1956 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death.
She later married to Lewis R. Cornelius on October 15, 1989, in Columbia, TN. He survives.
Other survivors include her two children, Thomas Hoog of FL, and Timothy Hoog (Audrey) of St. Louis, MO; two stepchildren, Christy Cornelius of Nashville, TN, and Dennis Cornelius of Ashland City, TN; three brothers, Ronnie Green (Dorothy) of Hannibal, MO, D. Danny “Bucky” Green (Barbara) of Mexico, MO, and Bradley “Boo Boo” Green (Patti) of Palisade, CO; three sisters, Anita Martin of Hannibal, MO, Carla Tobin (Orville) of Canton, MO, and Marquita Rothrock (Bernie) of New London, MO; and two step grandchildren, Ross James Cornelius, and Morgan Cornelius. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Frank and Ruby Green, two sisters, Lucita Dale Ostenson and Marla Ely; and one stepson, Joey Ross Cornelius.
Professionally, Rita was a Physical Education Teacher and previously taught at Aiea High School in Aiea, Hawaii, Coronado High School in Coronado, CA, G. Garner Shugart Junior High School in Suitland, Maryland, Friendly High School in Friendly, Maryland and at Hannibal High School in Hannibal, MO.
An honest and loyal friend, Rita was always dependable, and a faith filled person. She enjoyed singing and was a follower of Jesus Christ. She liked working Vacation Bible School and Church Camps, where she even served as Camp Director for several years. Rita’s pet Sheltie dogs, attending track and field meets and family picnics always brought a smile to Rita’s face. Rita enjoyed reading fiction novels, watching Hallmark movies and Fox News. She loved to sew and even made some of her own clothing and shirts for her husband, Lewis. Spending time outdoors in her flower and vegetable garden brought Rita joy. Rita loved taking in the beauty of the ocean in Maryland and visiting the Mississippi Riverfront. Rita also was a lover of classical music and previously served as the President of the Hannibal Concert Association for two years. Most of all, Rita loved her family and cherished her time spent with them.
Rita was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Green, D. Danny “Bucky” Green, Denny Cornelius, Art Cornelius, Bradley “Boo Boo” Green, and Bernie Rothrock.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
