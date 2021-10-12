Rise N. Paffor

Rose Nell Pafford, age 98, of Hannibal, MO passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Rose's life will be held 1:00 PM until the time of the service Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Rose was born on April 2, 1923, in rural Ralls County, MO the daughter of Eugene and Ethel (Hiles) Anderson.
She was married to Roger Ray Pafford, Sr. He preceded her in death on May 19, 1986.
Survivors include her children, Roger Pafford (Kelli) of Hannibal, MO, Wayne Pafford (Ardith) of Hannibal, MO, Dorothy Flowers (Leroy) of Curryville, MO and Lola Jennings of Frankford, MO; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Pafford was preceded in death by nine siblings
In her younger years, Rose worked at Wolverine Shoe Factory and later was a homemaker raising her children.
Rose was a very tasteful baker that was known for making the best pies around with her apple pie being her specialty. Rose enjoyed the simple things in life, some of her favorite things to do were listening to country music, taking walks, bird watching and listening to or watching the St. Louis Cardinals play ball. Mrs. Pafford's pride and joy in life was her family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Pafford's grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Rose's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
