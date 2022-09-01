Ricky E. Anderson, 62, of Hannibal, and formerly of Springfield, Ill., passed away at 9:29 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.
Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Mr. Lindell Shumake will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Ricky was born July 25, 1960, in Hannibal, Mo., to Delbert Anderson and Betty Griggsby Thomas.
Survivors include his daughter, Meshell Anderson of Springfield, Ill.; brothers, Harold Thomas of Hannibal, Mo. and Charles Thomas (Robyn Pierce) of Hannibal, Mo.; sisters, Linda Perkins (Jerome) of Hannibal, Mo., and Janet Williams (Emmitt) of Hannibal, Mo.; half-brothers, David Watson (Kayla), and Delbert Anderson (Jessica); stepfather, Harold Thomas; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Shirley Gibbs and Mary Katherine Thomas.
Professionally, Ricky spent his early years as a bricklayer and later worked in construction.
Away from work, Ricky loved spending time outdoors fishing and barbecuing. He enjoyed listening to music. Most of all, Ricky loved and cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.