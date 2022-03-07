Richard W. Downing

Richard “Trapper” Wayne Downing, age 84, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:45 am Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Grace Covenant Baptist Church. Bro. Chuck Todd will officiate. Private family burial will be at a later date in the Providence Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Richard’s life will be held at 9:00 am until 11:00 am Thursday at the Grace Covenant Baptist Church.
Richard was born on May 31, 1937, in Troy, IA the son of Dwight and Beulah (Wilkinson) Downing.
He was united in marriage to Sara Bragg on June 12, 1960, she survives him of sixty-one years, to this union three children were born. Michael (Sue) Downing, Steven (Lisa) Downing and Amy (Kurtis) Sanders; ten grandchildren, Amber (Allen) Cooley, Joshua (Debbie) Downing, Charlotte (Bobby) Morrell, Caleb (Katie) Downing, Joshua (Shira) Foster, Jacob (Kellie) Foster, Zachary (Bridgette) Downing, Morgan Downing (Brian Caldwell), Evan Sanders and Meghan Sanders. He is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gerald (Mary) Bragg; sister-in-law, Sandie Gibson; one nephew, Don Downing and two nieces, Kris Hougland and Lori Lawson.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Downing; father and mother-in-law, Irvin and Beulah Bragg, and three brother-in-laws, Joe and James Bragg and Russell Gibson.
Richard graduated from Troy High School in 1955 in Troy, IA and went on to further his education at DeVry Tech School.
Dick previously worked for York Radio & TV for many years before working as a salesman for Glass Specialty & Team Auto Glass. He later sold insurance and owned and operated Downing & Associates and retired to take care of his wife.
Mr. Downing was an active faithful member of Grace Covenant Baptist Church for thirty years. He dearly loved the Lord Jesus. His love for Jesus showed in his love for family & friends. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. Dick was a Pilot and loved flying every chance he was able. He was also a collector of John Deere memorabilia and enjoyed his John Deere mowers in which he used to keep his lawn very meticulous. Richard’s biggest trait he was a family man who loved his family dearly.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Downing’s Grandsons
Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Rawlings, Sam Spear, Jarrell Smith, Dr. Richard Todd and Mr. Downing’s granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Church or, in care of the Family through Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Richard’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
