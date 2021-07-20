Richard W. Altheide, of Rolla, MO, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the age of 60.
He was born on March 5, 1961 in Hannibal, MO to the late Charles Altheide and Anita (Lane) Altheide.
Richard grew up in Hannibal where he attended St John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Hannibal High School, where he excelled at jazz band and tennis. Richard moved to Rolla to attend University of Missouri-Rolla and earned a BS in Computer Science. At college, he met Phyllis and after graduating they were married and had two children Rook and Paul. Richard went to work for UMR as part of the Information Technology Computer Center. Richard spent his entire professional career at Missouri University of Technology and Science (formerly UMR). Richard was well known for his telecommunications and network engineering skills and was part of the team that designed, built, and continuously improved MOREnet which is the internet that connects dozens of higher education and K-12 sites to the web. Richard was also very active in Boy Scouts of America and especially enjoyed being a campmaster and being a member of the Order of the Arrow. Richard enjoyed music and spent several years as a member of the RCAS Men of Song, and there was even a time when both Richard and his son Paul were members and performed in concerts together. In the last few years, Richard became re-involved as a HAM radio operator which was an activity he had enjoyed from much earlier in life. Richard was a lifelong geek that loved electronics, computers, radios, and gadgets. Richard spent about 20 years with Cheryl Taylor and her children. Both Cheryl and his daughter Rook provided loving care as Richard endured several bouts of life threatening health issues. Over the course of the years, Richard developed a special connection to a family friend Harley whom he treated as a grandchild. Richard provided support and care to several that he met, so he will be greatly missed by all.
Richard will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: his longtime partner, Cheryl Taylor; a daughter, Rook Altheide; one son, Paul Altheide; and the mother of his children, Phyllis Altheide, all of Rolla, MO; two brothers, Robert W. Altheide of Alabaster, AL and Craig Altheide and wife, Frannie of Hannibal, MO; a cousin, Mary Ruth Altheide and husband, Ron of Chillicothe, MO; nieces and nephews, Samantha Altheide and her son, Shane, Joshua Altheide, Catherine Altheide, and Hallie Altheide and her son, Silas; and other extended family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to MS&T.