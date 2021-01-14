Richard S. "Rick" Carlson

Richard “Rick” Stephen Carlson, 71, of New London, MO, passed away, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Rick’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the funeral home.
Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
If you plan on attending the funeral service or visitation, please wear a mask and practice physical distancing in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines.
Rick was born September 18, 1949, in Davenport, IA to Richard O. Carlson and Lyla Moore Carlson.
He was married to Barbara Jean Hynd on October 10, 1966 in New London, MO. She survives of over 53 years of marriage.
Other survivors include 2 children, Richard Stephen Carlson, Jr.(Sheila) of Davenport, IA and Renae Lynn Carter (David) in Buffalo, IA, a special daughter in law; Jennifer Carlson, 4 brothers, Lyle Carlson (Connie), Dan Carlson (Mary), Jack Carlson and Bryon Carlson (Amanda), and 1 sister, Terri Tice (Ron) . He is also survived by 6 grandchildren; Travis (Evelyn), Alicia, Brett, Andrea, Megan and 2 special granddaughters, Kelsey and Anna and 4 great grandchildren, Natalie, Aria, Lucas and Remington.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, James Ronald Carlson, 1 sister, Christine Weinhoff, 2 sisters in law, Sonia Carlson and Jan Carlson, and daughter in law Kimberly Carlson.
Rick was a United States Army Veteran. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War.
Professionally Rick worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 15 years.
Rick was one of the founders of the Buffalo Ambulance Service in Buffalo, IA and a volunteer with the fire department in Loveland, CO and Buffalo, IA.
Rick was a Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Steve Carlson, David Carter, Travis Carter, Brett Carter, Jesse Carlson and Karl Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.