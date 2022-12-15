Richard "Ricky" John Drazba Jr., 20, of Hannibal, passed away at 6:11 a.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.
A Funeral Service will be at noon Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal. The Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the church.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal.
Ricky was born November 4, 2002, in Quincy, Ill. to Richard J. Drazba, Sr. and Theresa Niffen Drazba.
Survivors include his parents, Rick and Theresa Drazba; two brothers, Joshua Camden, and Daniel Barbee; seven sisters, Jessica Ryan (Theman), Tiffany Davis (Jaamal), Ammaretta Helm, Star Nelson (Seth), Hannah Barbee, Jaidyn Drazba and Amaya Drazba; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Ricky was preceded in death by his grandpa, Albert "Butch" Niffen Jr.; grandpa, Dick Drazba; and uncle, Bobby Drazba.
Ricky had a creative mind; he loved to build and solve problems. Artistic by nature, Ricky enjoyed drawing and also playing the drums. In his free time, Ricky enjoyed riding his bike or scooter often throughout Hannibal’s downtown historic district. Most of all, Ricky cherished the times he shared with his family and friends.
Ricky attended New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.