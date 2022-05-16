Richard M. Sovern

Richard Michael Sovern, 70, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:35 AM, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Richard's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Private Burial and Graveside Services will be at a later date at Floral Lawn Cemetery in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Richard was born March 18, 1952, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Elmer Sovern Jr. and Ruth Carol King Sovern.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Sovern, of Albia, Iowa; his two sons, Adam Michael Sovern of Iowa, and Robert Joseph Sovern (Brianna) of Colorado; one brother, Robert Harry Sovern (Barbara) of Gig Harbor, Washington; two sisters, Mary Sovern Hall (Charlie) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Alice Gaus (Lee) of Flossmoor, Illinois; six grandchildren, Damon, Isabella, Ryan, Bobby Jr., Olivia, and Meleena. He is also survived by longtime companion, Suzanne Kimoko Isaacson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, William Wesley Sovern.
Professionally, Richard was a car salesman.
Aside from work, Richard enjoyed fishing with his father in his younger years, and more recently taking up golf. Richard was an avid sports fan, he loved cheering on the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Tigers. Most of all Richard cherished his time with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
