Richard Ketsenburg

Richard “Dick” Ketsenburg, age 77, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital (VA).
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Steve Goughnour will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the LaBelle Cemetery in LaBelle, MO.
Visitation celebrating Dick’s life will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Dick was born on July 31, 1944, in Bethel, Missouri the son of Irvie and Cleo (Dean) Ketsenburg.
He was united in marriage to Pamela Richardson on October 6, 1973, in LaBelle, MO. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2017.
Survivors include his two daughters, Tracy Ketsenburg of Hannibal, MO, and Stacy Kamrowski (Anthony) of New London, MO; two grandsons, Bo Kamrowski and Johnathan Kamrowski; granddaughter, Madison Kamrowski and four great-grandchildren, Remington Harris, Weston Harris, Colt Harris and Phoenix Ewing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Dick graduated from Shelbyville High School and then went on to honorably serve his country in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Dick worked as a mechanic for Selby Implement for several years. He had the knowledge and the knack to fix just about any piece of machinery. Dick truly enjoyed visiting with all the customers he encountered over the years. If one needed their lawn mower or small engine repaired, they knew to call on Dick. Away from work, Dick enjoyed doing home remodeling projects, watching the St. Louis Cardinals with his daughter and the loving companionship of his daughter’s cats. Dick looked forward to going out to eat in the evenings with his family and cherished the time spent with his family especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting and visiting with him.
Mr. Ketsenburg was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Bo Kamrowski, Doug Durst, Bob Sparks, Dale Donovan, Anthony Kamrowski and Brent Massie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Home & Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Dick’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
