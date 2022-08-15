Richard I. Bates

Richard Ira Bates, 59, of New London, MO, passed away at 2:30 AM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Sister Tammy Closser will officiate.
Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Richard 's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Richard was born December 28, 1962, in Hannibal, MO to Harry Thomas Bates and Barbara Jean Barnes Bates.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Jean Bates of Hannibal, MO; four children, Sunshine Wheeler (Eddie) of Hannibal, MO, Rikki Bates (Kara) of New London, MO, Tyler Bates of Palmyra, MO, Tory Bates of New London, MO; two brothers, Harry Bates (Patty) of Florida, and Matt Bates (Angie) of Hannibal, MO; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Harry Bates; great grandmother, Gracey Bates; great grandfather, Eaf Bates; and nephew, Justin Bates.
Professionally, Richard worked in construction.
Away from work, Richard enjoyed doing projects in the yard, pond fishing, & barbecuing. Listening to George Jones, Hank Williams Sr., and ZZ Top and watching John Wayne westerns were a few things Richard also enjoyed. Richard loved going to yard sales and enjoying a nice cold beer after work. Most of all, Richard cherished his time spent with his family.
Pallbearers will be Rikki Bates, Matt Bates, Jared Bates, Harry Bates, Tyler Bates, and Caleb Wheeler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
