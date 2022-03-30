Richard E. Taylor

Richard Eugene Taylor, age 87, of La Grange, MO passed away at 7:25 am Monday, March 28, 2022, at Good Samaritan home in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, April 1, 2022 at Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park immediately following the service.
A visitation celebrating Richard's life will be held at 11:00 am until time of the service Friday April 1, 2022 at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Richard was born on April 15, 1934, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Ralph and Sara Belle (Finley) Taylor.
He was united in marriage to Karla M (Brown) Taylor on August 23, 1959 at the Oakwood Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. Karla survives them in death.
Survivors include His Wife, Karla; Two Sons, Brian Taylor (Linda), Troy Taylor (Jami); Two Grandsons, Justin Taylor (Kayla), Logan Taylor; A Granddaughter, Emily Taylor; and a Great-granddaughter, Bristol Taylor; .
He was preceded in death by his parents; and Two Sisters, Katherine James, and Gladys Sanders.
Richard graduated from Monroe City High School and went on to serve his country by joining the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After his time in the Air Force he attended college at City College in San Francisco, CA.
Professionally Richard worked as a Electronics Tech for Motorola and then later for Harris.
Richard was a member of the Mason's.
Richard loved life! He liked to fish, camp, bike, and boat, or anything that was outdoors. He also liked to go square dancing, and bowling. He was an inventor who loved to tinker enjoying time in his shop building bird houses. He was capable of inventing almost anything for broken down machinery or electrical items. Richard was also a 4-H leader.
Pallbearers: Kent Brown, Mike Johnson, Keith Brown, Morgan Brown, Dan Taylor, Chris Taylor.
Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Taylor, Logan Taylor, Jason Essig.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakwood Christian Church in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Richard memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
