Richard Eugene Taylor, 87, of La Grange, Mo., died March 28, 2022, at Good Samaritan home in Quincy. Services will be at noon, April 1, at Grand View Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park immediately following the service. Visitation will be at 11 a.m.to noon, April 1, at the funeral home.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Online video shows girl fatally shooting cousin and herself
-
Hannibal-LaGrange University addresses financial crisis
-
Running against the wind, Hannibal and Mark Twain race at Bowling Green Open
-
Katy Welch on growing up in downtown Hannibal, becoming a local business owner
-
Canton roars in the sixth, defeats Monroe City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.