Richard "Dickie" Glenn, 76, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:25 AM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside burial will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 7, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dickie's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Friday, April 7, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Dickie was born August 19, 1946, in Hannibal, MO to Ira Glenn and Louise Fox Glenn.
Survivors include his three children, Kevin Glenn of West Plains, MO, Barbara Glenn (Ron Lake) of Palmyra, MO, and Richard Glenn Jr. (Annie) of Willow Springs, MO; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Callahan of Hannibal, MO; five stepchildren, Ronnie Foster (Jill) of Riverside, CA, Andrew Yorba (Sylvia) of Hartford, AR, Jennifer Stout (Bo) of Cookesville, TN, Cindy Rickey (Donnie) of Hannibal, MO, and Dorene Miller (Matt) of Hannibal, MO; seven grandchildren, Kord Glenn of West Plains, MO, Samantha Glenn of West Plains, MO, Corey Glenn (Sarah) of Jacksonville, NC, Jessica Smith of Hannibal, MO, Jeremy Smith (Shawna) Smith of Hannibal, MO, Kyle Glenn of Willow Springs, MO, and Gavin Glenn of Willow Springs, MO; and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Dickie was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; and longtime companion, Mary Wilson.
Professionally, Dickie was a self-employed general contractor and carpenter.
Dickie was a talented woodworker, he enjoyed making clocks. Fishing on the Mississippi, watching John Wayne westerns, and listening to old country music were a few of Dickie's favorites. Dickie loved going to the VFW enjoy the company of his friends and play shuffleboard. Dickie was a wonderful baker and made the best angel food cake, fudge, and candy. Above all, Dickie cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal VFW #2446.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
