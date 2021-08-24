Richard C. Mundle, 79, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 8:00 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Richard Epperson will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Richard's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Richard was born October 1, 1941, in Busch Township, Missouri, to Paul Mundle and Dorothy Wheeler Mundle. He was married to Linda St. John Mundle on July 3, 1966, in Cabot, Vermont. She survives.
Other survivors include his 3 daughters, Lisa Mundle Hedgpeth (Bill) of New London, Missouri, Robin Mundle VanWinkle (Mark) of Hannibal, Missouri and Teresa Mundle Manns (Scott) of Mexico, Missouri, 3 brothers, David Mundle (Sue) of Hannibal, Missouri, Albert Mundle (Sandra) of Hannibal, Missouri and Eugene Mundle (Lois) of Hannibal, Missouri, 1 sister, Barbara Coolbeth (Earl) of Hardwick, Vermont, 1 sister-in-law, Donna Mundle, 7 grandchildren, Lacey Hedgpeth (Nathan), Will Hedgpeth, Jorden VanWinkle, Tanner VanWinkle, Benjamin Manns, Aron Manns and Cooper Manns, 2 great grandchildren, Adley Manns and Kyler Manns and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Fredia Mueller and Anna Mundle, 2 brothers, Earnest "Bunk" Mundle, William "Bill" Mundle, 1 brother-in-law, Melvin Mueller and 1 sister-in-law, Beverly Mundle.
Richard worked as an electrician for 50 years with IBEW, but prior to this, was also a farmer and in the Forestry Department of Vermont. He was an avid reader, truly enjoyed learning new things and was the best storyteller. Richard loved being outside, working in the garden, being in the hayfield or playing ball with his children and grandchildren. Richard grew the most delicious tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers and green beans. He was also a collector of buckeyes and interesting rocks. If he got the chance, Richard loved to watch the St. Louis cardinals, especially Wainwright, Molina and Ozzy. When Richard wanted to relax, he enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, The Virginian and anything with John Wayne. Even with all his hobbies and interests, nothing was more important to Richard than his family. He will be missed far and wide by anyone lucky enough to have shared in his life.
Pallbearers will be Bill Hedgpeth, Mark VanWinkle, Scott Manns, Will Hedgpeth, Tanner VanWinkle, Cooper Manns, Benjamin Manns, Aron Manns and Dwayne Ehret.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.