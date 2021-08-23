New London, Mo. Richard C. Mundle Aug 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard C. Mundle, 79, of New London, Mo., died August 23, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Regional Hospital Richard C. Mundle Funeral Home James O'donnell Arrangement Mo. Recommended for you Trending Now Martin T. Wasson Dedire K. Maple Robert L. Schindler Donald G. Kesner Show Me Missourah Podcast delves into Marion County history Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView