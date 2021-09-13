Richard C. Geist

Richard Charles Geist, 66, of Hannibal, MO, formerly of Monroe City, MO, passed away in his home on Thursday, September 10, 2021.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, Missouri. Deacon Mike Long will officiate.
Family and Friends are invited to Richard’s Life Celebration at a visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021 at the funeral home.
Richard was born on July 19, 1955 to Andrew J. and Ruby Brashears Geist in Monroe City Missouri
He had 3 children with his former wife Linda Whelan Geist: Michael Joseph Geist, Oviedo, FL., Sarah Beth Geist, Monroe City, and Deanna Lynn Geist, Quincy, IL.; and five grandchildren, Brenden Michael Geist, Samantha Jo Hathaway, Khloe Geist-Snellen, Kylie Ryan Kirgan, and Madison Jo Kirgan. He is survived by four siblings, Ron (Janet) Geist, Bob (Shelley) Geist, Nancy (Steve) Hays, all of Monroe City, and Deanna Buckman of Stoutsville.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Floyd Buckman, and nephews Floyd Buckman Jr. and Seth Hays.
Richard attended Monroe City R-1 High School, where he participated in football and track, and Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State University) at Kirksville where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity. In his later years he enjoyed sharing stories of his city-raised frat brothers eating his fried squirrel they had mistaken for chicken.
Rick was known for the strong work ethic that remained constant through his lifetime. While in high school he worked for Feiner Casket in Monroe City where he buffed caskets and was a lifeguard at the Monroe City Swimming Pool and had hay hauling crews. As a young adult he followed in his father’s footsteps working for the railroad and was a foreman of Steel Gang 1 for Burlington Northern Railroad. He owned rental properties and The Dugout Sports Lounge in Monroe City for many years. Rick also laid asphalt for Bross Construction through his middle-aged years, followed by manufacturing work until his retirement. During retirement, he enjoyed baking, grilling and sharing his famous homemade mustard with family and friends. He looked for ways to continue to work hard and could usually be found offering a helping hand at the homes of anyone he knew may have work that needed to be done.
Rick enjoyed traveling, dancing, scuba diving, and riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles in his early years. He enjoyed boating on Mark Twain Lake with his children and grandchildren and visiting with the D-Dockers at Indian Creek Marina, and especially enjoyed all night fishing runs with his nephews. He was a poker enthusiast and enjoyed visiting the casinos in St. Louis. However, no poker game could ever get him as excited as claiming the champion title of a Skip-Bo or Uno game with his granddaughters. What he enjoyed above all else, was spending time with family, especially his siblings and grandchildren.
Pall bearers: Brenden Geist, Andy Geist, Travis Geist, Kyle Buckman, Seth Richardson, Nathan Kirgan.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bruce McAllister, Denny Vollrath, Joey Purol, Pat Bentley, Terry Hubbard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grandchildren of Richard Geist Education Fund.
