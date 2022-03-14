Richard Akright

Richard “Dick” Akright, age 81, of Hannibal, MO passed peacefully from this life to be made new in Christ on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on September 19, 1940, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Charles L. and C. Alberta (Menger) Akright.
He was united in marriage to Carla Staley on July 2, 1961, in Hannibal, MO. She was the love of his life & survives him after 60 years of marriage.
From their precious union came his five children, Karin E. Baughman (Chuck) of Carl Junction, MO, Todd S. Akright (Jan) of Perry, MO, Brett R. Akright (MIndy) of Kansas City, MO, Matthew M. Akright (Kristen) of Hannibal, MO and Anne K. Rost (Jonathan) of Jefferson City, MO; grandchildren, Zachary Baughman, John Baughman (Allie), Jill Akright, Haley Akright-Ayers (Drew), Joshua Akright (Brittany), Caleb Akright, Elizabeth Akright, Nathanael Akright, Ellyn Akright, Gage Akright, Briley Akright, Matalin Rost and Anna-Kate Rost. Other survivors include brother, Gerald Akright (Barb) sisters, Mary McKay (Raymond) and Sharon Lovelace (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Akright was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward, George and Don Akright, and sister Lou (Akright) Yates.
Professionally Richard worked at Ralls County State Bank, and later at BASF, where he retired.
When not working, Dick enjoyed fishing with his sons, he was also a true “fisher of men”. He loved antiquing with Carla and fixing things around his and his children’s homes, as well as the homes of church members. He cherished watching his children play sports over the years and was most proud of their academic accomplishments. Dick also enjoyed watching his grandchildren and nieces and nephews through each stage of their lives. Dick’s biggest love besides Jesus was his family and he treasured every moment spent with them. He was warm, kind, and truly never met a stranger. The love of Christ shined through him, even throughout his illness.
Richard was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon Emeritus.
Visitation will be held 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, March 18, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 7:00 pm Friday at Calvary Baptist Church.
Private family burial will be in the Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Community Loving Care Hospice, or Missouri Right to Life, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Richard’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
