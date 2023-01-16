Rhonda L. Jeffries, 74, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 12:25 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Akers Chapel in Hull, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to Rhonda's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rhonda was born June 15, 1948, in Hannibal, MO to Carl Sterling and Gladys Constable Jeffries Brown.
Survivors include her sister, JoAnn Banks of Hannibal, MO; her brother-in-law, Bill Garner of Hannibal, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Janice Garner and Gloria "Skipper" Tatman; one brother-in-law, Fred Banks; and one niece, Lori Lynn Monroe.
Professionally, Rhonda worked in accounting at the Hannibal Regional Center, from which she retired in 2006. In her retirement, Rhonda enjoyed working for Northeast Independent Living Services.
Away from work, Rhonda enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and playing games. She also loved to play cards, with Skip Bo and Canasta being her favorites. Enjoying a good steak at Fiddlestik's, crocheting hats, blankets, and baby booties, or watching some of her favorite cooking shows all made Rhonda smile. A huge animal lover, Rhonda supported the Northeast Missouri Humane Society and Cuddle Cat Rescue. Above all else, Rhonda enjoyed the time she could spend with her family, friends, and her beloved cat, Sammy.
Rhonda was a Christian by faith. She attended Southside Christian Church and later Lindell Avenue Christian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.