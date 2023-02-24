Rhonda L Hografe, of Independence, MO, passed peacefully from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 19th, 2023.
Rhonda leaves behind her sister, Sandra Hografe; aunts, Elaine Lippincott of Hannibal, MO and Gerolene Hografe, of Dittmer, MO; many cousins, beloved friends and her fur baby, Baylee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orvee and Mary, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rhonda enjoyed entertaining by hosting family and friends. She was a talented home decorator, wonderful cook, a loving friend and fur baby mom and an incredible gift-giver. Inurnment next to her parents in Grandview Cemetery in Hannibal, MO will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the charity of your choice or American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.