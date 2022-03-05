Rhea L. Stroud

Rhea Louise Stroud, 97, of New London, Missouri, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Tallmadge, Ohio.
Rhea was born January 18, 1925, in Hannibal, Missouri to Richard & Eva Long Sebers.
The wife of a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, she was married to Edward Calvin “Bud” Stroud on December 9, 1944, in Hannibal. She truly loved her Sailor more than life. She was the co-owner and operator of New London Plumbing and Heating along with Bud. Rhea and Bud loved more than anything to spend time with their Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She was an avid Bird and Moon watcher. She loved farming and woodworking with Bud, and together they made beautiful furniture. He preceded her to Heaven on October 1, 2009. They were married for 65 years.
Survivors include Sons Chris Stroud (Judy) & Les Stroud Sr. (Donna); Grandchildren Kevin Stroud, Les Stroud Jr. (Diane), Karen Willis (Glenn), Calvin Stroud (Kelly), Misty Stroud, & Lindsey Paxton (Aaron); Great-Grandchildren Harliann, Makaila, Jaron, Kali, Kylie, Kadie, Nathan, Kenlie, Ryan, Cohen, Kira, Alyvia, Allyson & Audra; Great Great-Grandchildren Case, Hensley, & RayLynn.
In addition to her Parents & Husband, Rhea was preceded in death by her Brothers Richard & Wayne Sebers, Sisters Armida McClain & Leona Bates, & her Great Great Grandson Ryghton.
Graveside Services will be at 11:00 am Saturday, April 9 at Grandview Burial Park in Hannibal. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at Third St Avenue Venue in Hannibal from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Feel free to join the family at either location. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New London Park Days, PO Box 252, New London, Mo 63459. Online condolences may be made to the family on Rhea’s memorial page at http://www.grandviewfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.