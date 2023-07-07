Reva Morgan, 94, of Auburndale, FL passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Spring Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born March 13, 1929, in Huntington, Missouri to Ray Shulse and Katherine Hamilton Shulse. She and her husband moved to Auburndale, FL 40 years ago from Hannibal. She was a proofreader for Western Printing.
She loved cooking for her family, making hundreds of Christmas cookies and birthday cakes for everyone and she made holidays very special.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lozelle “Steve” Morgan; a son, Terrill Davis; and a sister, Patricia Snodgrass.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Sigler, and Tracey Morgan, both of Auburndale; two sisters, Betty Parker, and Martine Byers, both of Auburndale; three grandchildren, Dawn (Kevin) Katzoff of Dade City, Paige (Billy) Williams of Hannibal, MO, and Edie Sigler of Auburndale and four great grandchildren.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven, FL is handling arrangements.
