Reva F. Cornelius, 92, of New London, died August 29, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Services will be at 10 a.m., September 2, at Salem Baptist Church in Center, Mo. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., September 1, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
New London, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.