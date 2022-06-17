The Rev. William D. Roeger, age 91, of Hannibal, MO entered the fuller life at 12:47 am Thursday, June 16th, 2022, at his home.
A Requiem Eucharist will be held 1:00 pm Monday, June 20th, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church. The Right Rev. Deon Johnson and The Rev. Maria Evans will officiate.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel in Hannibal, MO.
William was born on March 23rd,1931, to William D. and Naomi L. Roeger, Sr.
He was united in marriage to Gwyneth Lillian Jones on May 17th ,1952 in Collingswood, NJ. She preceded him in death on September 24th, 2018.
Survivors include his four children and their spouses; six grandchildren and their spouses; five great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister.
William was an architect prior to serving in the military during the Korean War and then entered the Episcopal priesthood. He faithfully served numerous churches in NJ, OH, MO, IL throughout his long ministry.
William was a faithful servant of our Lord.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church 213 N. 4th Street, Hannibal, MO 63401, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.