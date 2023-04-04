Rev. Raymond Robert (Bob) Kenison

The Rev. Raymond Robert (Bob) Kenison, 90, of Hannibal, a former pastor of Immanual Baptist Church, a longtime president of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in Bridgeton and an advocate for children, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, in SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Woodlawn, Mo., a son of Raymond and Emma Holder Kenison. He married Marjorie White on Feb. 1, 1953, in Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal. She survives.

