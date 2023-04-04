The Rev. Raymond Robert (Bob) Kenison, 90, of Hannibal, a former pastor of Immanual Baptist Church, a longtime president of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in Bridgeton and an advocate for children, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, in SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Woodlawn, Mo., a son of Raymond and Emma Holder Kenison. He married Marjorie White on Feb. 1, 1953, in Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal. She survives.
Mr. Kenison graduated from A.D. Stowell School, Hannibal High School, Hannibal-LaGrange College and the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also attended William Jewell College and the Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Kan.
He began is pastoral career at First Baptist Church in Bates City, Mo., before moving to Friendship Baptist Church near Mexico, Mo., and then to Immanuel Baptist Church in 1960. During his time in Hannibal, he served on the Board of Trustees of Hannibal-LaGrange College, including a term as president, and played a role in helping keep the school open during severe financial challenges in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
He held his position at Immanual Baptist Church until December 1977, when he joined the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) as a development officer. He was appointed president of the Children’s Home in 1980 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2014, culminating 37 years of service to MBCH.
Under his leadership, MBCH grew from one campus dedicated primarily to residential care to three campuses and three other regional offices in Missouri to better meet changing societal needs.
Mr. Kenison was instrumental in expanding the services provided by MBCH from residential care to also include community-based pregnancy services, transitional living, intensive family reunification, foster care, care for developmentally delayed adults and minor girls and women escaping human trafficking.
When he became president, MBCH served 43 children on its Bridgeton campus and 55 in foster homes. When he retired, it served 254 children in various residential services and 496 in foster or adoptive homes.
Mr. Kenison helped grow MBCH from a struggling, single entity into a $14 million operation that served children across Missouri. He helped create several affiliates to MBCH, including MBCH Children and Family Ministries, MBCH Foundation, MBCH Properties, the MBCH Professional Development Institute and the LIGHT House, a pregnancy services organization in Kansas City.
He served on the board and a term as president of the Missouri Child Care Association, now known as the Missouri Coalition for Children. He also served on the board and as an officer for the National Association of Homes and Services for Children (now Social Current). He was active in the Southern Baptist Child Care Executives (now Baptist Coalition for Children and Families) and served a term as president.
In addition, he was associated with the Missouri Alliance for Children and Families, the Alliance for Children and Families, and the Drug and Alcohol Abuse program in Hannibal. He also served as president and co-founder of the Viability Study and Research Group, which provides services in strategic planning and fundraising, as well as development training conferences for CEOs, development officers and public relations personnel for non-profit agencies.
During his tenure, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Hannibal-LaGrange University and was honored by the Missouri Senate for his work with children. The MBCH board voted to name a residential unit on the Lowe-Frillman campus in Bridgeton the “Kenison Complex” in honor of his and Marjorie’s dedicated service to children across Missouri.
In addition of his wife, Mr. Kenison is survived by four children, Debra (Craig) Brown of Normal Ill., Peggy (Don) Crim of Quincy, Ill., Ray Kenison and Robert (Jana) Kenison, both of Hannibal; five grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Dedert, Nathan (Lacey) Crim and Jackie Long, all of Quincy, and Jacob (Shelby) Kenison and Madison (Zach) Banton, both of Hannibal; and 13 great-grandchildren, Kyndall and Samuel Crim, Olivia and Alexander Dedert, Isabella, Christina and Ava Long, Brandon Jackson, Taegan, Lincoln and Berkley Banton, and Ronan and Eleanna Kenison.
Also surviving are two sisters, Susie Mayberry of Overland Park, Kan., and Joyce Loos of Quincy; one brother, John Kenison of Hannibal; two brothers-in-law, Jack Feaster of Ballwin, Mo., and Bill Mayberry of Overland Park; and a sister-in-law, Linda Kenison of Chebanse, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Jim Kenison; two sisters, Gwen Feaster and Beth White; two brothers-in-law, Jim White and Kenneth Loos; and a sister-in-law, Judy Kenison.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home, with Dr. Robert Springate officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hannibal.
Memorials are suggested to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, 1300 Saint Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
