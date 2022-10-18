Rev. Joseph L. Bryan

In the sure and certain hope of resurrection, The Reverend Joseph Lee Bryan passed into the loving hands of God on October 12, 2022.
Born May 30, 1929, he had a strong adherence to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and was Associate Minister Emeritus of Lindenwood Christian Church. He was the son of Joseph G. and Bertie S. Bryan, and was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was ordained into the ministry in 1952 at Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, after graduating from Texas Christian University and Lexington Theological Seminary.
In his 43 years of active ministry, he served First Christian Church, Hannibal, Missouri, University Place Christian Church, Champaign, Illinois, and Lindenwood Christian Church, Memphis, Tennessee. His calling was in Christian education, worship, and pastoral work.
To many he was a teacher in all situations, a mentor, and a kind and affirming presence, doing so with spiritual depth, wit, and understanding. Betty, his wife of 59 years, preceded him in death in 2011.
He is survived by three children, Mark Allan Bryan and Martha Lorene Robbins (Tom), of Madison, Wisconsin, Barbara Jean Atwood (Mark) of Austin, Texas, a granddaughter, Alissa Angeline Vanlandingham of Bellingham, Washington, and a brother, David Bryan (Mary) of Marshfield, Missouri.
His Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, October 29, at 1:00 pm at Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112. Memorial gifts may be made to the Lindenwood Christian Church Foundation at the church address above or to the donor’s choice.
