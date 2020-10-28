Rev. Harvey Lee Kemp

Reverend Harvey Lee Kemp, age 100, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:34 pm Monday, October 19, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Reverend Minnie Smith will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Reverend Harvey’s life will be held at 10:00 am until the time of the service Saturday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Reverend Harvey was born on March 1, 1920, in Nowata, Oklahoma the son of Harvey L. Kemp and Bessie Kemp.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy Ann Smith on January 9, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri. They were married for over 68 years. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2018.
Survivors include a son, Phillip “Tony” Kemp, and wife Deborah; grandson, Phillip Kemp II and wife Sarah; four great grandchildren, Jaelyn Kemp, Phillip Kemp III, Liza Grace Kemp and Gideon Kemp. His brother in law Phillip Smith and Reverend Minnie Smith, sisters in law Constance Morrison and brother in law Bill Morrison. And five nephews Sherman James, Robert Boone, Marcus Smith, John A. Smith, and Martin Morrison.
In addition to his parents and wife Dorothy Ann Kemp, Reverend Kemp was preceded in death by ten siblings including his sister in law Kathleen Kelly and a son, Harvey L. Kemp, Jr.
Reverend Kemp enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country honorably during WWII for over four years in the Pacific Theater. He also taught weaponry in the Air Force for 3 years. In addition, he earned a Doctorate in Metaphysics.
He ministered for over twenty-five years in various churches across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. During that time, he worked at a variety of jobs to support the ministry. He retired from Electric Wheel Company in Quincy, IL
Away from work, the Reverend enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching TV documentaries about history. Reverend Kemp was incredibly talented and could do just about anything from carpentry to electric and plumbing to fixing Christmas dinner. Harvey’s biggest love was his family and the Ministering the Word of the Lord.
Reverend Kemp attended the Embassy Christian Center in Hannibal.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tony Kemp Ministries, in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Harvey’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com