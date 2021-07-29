Rev. George F. Major

Rev. George Frederick Major, age 83, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:53 am Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church. Pastor Anthony Schindler will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating George's life will be held 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday August 2, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
George was born on April 3, 1938, in Flat River, MO the son of Lee and Pearl (Moore) Major.
He was united in marriage to Sue Ellen Baumgardner on July 6, 1969, at Fifth Street Baptist Church in Hannibal.
Survivors include wife, Sue Ellen Major of the home; two sons, Eric Major of Hannibal, MO and Sean Major (Shana) of Hannibal, MO; three grandsons; Austin Major, Caden Major and Gavin Major and two granddaughters; Melody Major and Cena Major. Also surviving are two brothers-in-law; Frank Dawson of Winfield, KS and Milton Baumgardner (Deanie Kay) of Hannibal, MO and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Juna Lee Dawson and brother-in-law, Wayne Baumgardner.
George graduated from Hannibal High School in 1956. Later in life he went on to further his education at Southeast Missouri State University and received his Bachelor's Degree in Social Services and later attended Dubuque Theological Seminary and acquired his Master's Degree in Theology and served his pastoral internship in Booneville, MO.
Before retirement George worked as a Presbyterian minister at several smaller churches across North East Missouri including Milan, Green City, Silex and Perry. In his younger working years, George ministered as a social worker to area families.
George was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Hannibal.
George enjoyed reading and writing, he published several small books over the years and in 2009 he published God's Holy Words. He was also a very talented guitarist and loved singing, composing and writing music. George was in several music groups from 1966-2017, most recently playing with the group Malachi. Along with being a talented writer and musician, George was also a very talented artist and had done several paintings over the years. George's biggest love was his family. He cherished the time spent with his wife, children and especially his grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Sean Major, Caden Major, Jeremy Allen, Brice Baumgardner, Tom Dickerson and Cris McKown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Major and Austin Major.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, Immanuel Baptist Church, Faith Presbyterian Church, or Village of the Blue Rose, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
