Rebekah C. Muehring

Rebekah Carolyn Muehring, age 95, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:15 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Monroe Manor in Paris, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 1, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Jason Young and Pastor John Kroeze will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Rebekah's life will be held at 10:00 am until 11:00 am Monday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Rebekah was born on January 16, 1927, in Hannibal, Missouri the daughter of Elmer and Anna (Woollen) Forney.
She was united in marriage to Milton K. Muehring on June 4, 1944, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Survivors include her two sons; Jeffrey Muehring (Cathy) of Hannibal, MO and Steven Muehring (Linda) of Hannibal, MO, three grandsons; Paul W. Muehring (Emily), Joshua W. Muehring (Olivia), and Jacob K. Muehring (Kristen), two great granddaughters; Maggie Mae Muehring and Emma Rebekah Muehring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton K. Muehring, parents, two sisters; Buena Lewis and Louanna Dietrich, three brothers; Wayne, Paul W. and Edwin G. Forney, special brother; Gene Gorton and special sister; Anne Coder, whom she was raised with.
Professionally Rebekah was employed by Great River Gas Company for 41 years. After retirement, she enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting and watching Gunsmoke. Reading was another favorite past time. Rebekah and her husband volunteered many hours for the Hannibal Hospital Auxiliary, and both loved going to the Hannibal Nutrition Center. She was a true woman of God, devoting time daily to reading her Bible and being a prayer warrior. Rebekah loved ice cream, taking care of her cats Bubba and Big Boy, but her most cherished times were spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rebekah loved her church and church family at the First Church of the Nazarene. Rebekah was known to be a very giving person with a loving heart.
Rebekah was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
Pallbearers will be Steven Muehring, Jeffrey Muehring, Paul Muehring, Josh Muehring, Jacob Muehring, Richard Adair and A.J. Adair.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal First Church of Nazarene or Cuddle Cat Rescue, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
