Rebecca L. Orr

Rebecca L. "Becky" Orr, 68, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:15 PM Friday, November 11, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Kenneth James will officiate. Rev. Michael Niffen will assist with services.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Becky’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Becky was born September 25, 1954, in Hannibal, MO, to Herbert Leonard Schindler and Marjorie Lee Roberts Schindler.
She was married to William E. "Bill" Orr on November 18, 1977, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2000.
Survivors include three brothers: Leonard L. Schindler (Debi) of Mokena, IL, Joseph L. Schindler of Frankford, MO, and Mark L. Schindler (Brenda) of Hannibal, MO three stepchildren: William R. "Randy" Orr (Cyndi) of Lewistown, MO, Robert E. Orr of Hannibal, MO, and Debra Jean Wade of Hannibal, MO and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and several close friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally, Becky was a proof operator at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Hannibal, from which she retired in 2015. She was previously a floor clerk at Martin's True Value Hardware store in Hannibal.
Becky was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. She was very creative and loved to sew and crochet. An avid reader, Becky enjoyed reading Christian, romance, and historical novels. Taking vacations with Bill, stopping by Logue's restaurant for her favorite meatloaf supper, or watching American Ninja Warrior were all things that made Becky smile. Above all else, Becky enjoyed the time she could spend with her friends, family, and beloved cat, Cookie.
Becky was a lifelong member of the New Life Pentecostal Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Pentecostal Church.
Pallbearers will be Mike Hale, Jason Schindler, Jeff Orr, Doug Green, Brent Orr, and Ryan Cassidy.
