Rebecca L. McCarter, 68, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 8:46 AM, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be Monday, April 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Providence Baptist Church in Withers Mill, Missouri . Brother Bob Craig will officiate.
Burial will be at Providence Baptist Cemetery in Withers Mill, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Rebecca’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Monday, April 18, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church, in Withers Mill, Missouri.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Rebecca was born January 26, 1954, in Hannibal, Missouri to Robert L. Mook and Luella Butler Mook.
She was married to Dennis R. McCarter on November 5, 1988, at the Arch Street United Methodist Church in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her two children, Gretchen Powell of Laddonia, Missouri, and Greg Stolberg of Laddonia, Missouri; two brothers, Jerry Mook of Hannibal, Missouri, and Perry Mook (Dana) of New London, Missouri; one sister, Regina Lampton (Tom) of New London, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Jenna Majors, Madeline Majors, Elgin Hinojosa, Kyle Stolberg, Jesse Stolberg, Landon Stolberg, and Jacob Stolberg; her mother in law, Eveleyn McCarter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Roberta Meyers, three brothers, Larry Mook, Gary Mook, and Terry Mook; her father in law, Joseph L. McCarter; brother in law, Les McCarter; and sister in law Cheryl Trotter (Ed).
Rebecca loved to camp. Her and her husband loved to take their motorhome camping at The Landing at the Mark Twain Lake. She enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to the Smokey Mountains and Southport, North Carolina. She was an avid fan of both Nascar and dirt track races, she attended the Daytona 500 22 years in a row. She would loudly cheer on her two favorite drivers, Rusty Wallace and Kenny Schrader. Rebecca was a great cook, her specialties included lasagna and beef stroganoff. When she got the chance she loved to relax and catch an episode of her favorite television shows, Dr. Phil, Young and the Restless, Judge Judy, or Blue Bloods. Rebecca was a wonderful grandmother and had a big heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Meyers Jr., Mike Meyers, Ben Mook, Jamie Mook, and Travis Mook.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glen O’Briant, Bill Roberts, Chad Boudreau, Eric Barnes, Terry Gallaher, and Joe O’Briant.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, Providence Baptist Cemetery, or Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com
