Rebecca J. Wasson

Rebecca JoAnn Wasson, 84, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:29 PM, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM, July 28, 2021, at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
The family is being served by James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Rebecca was born September 26, 1936, in Gadson, Alabama to Oscar Helms and Doris Mildred Ryan Helms.
She was married to Roger L. Wasson on June 2, 1983 in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her on August 2, 2018.
Other survivors include 3 children, Katherine Brown, Mary A. Dowell, Rollie Lee Brown (Rhonda), 4 stepchildren, Laurie Ann Wasson, Brian Keith Wasson (Manilla), Rodney Lee Wasson and Martin Timothy Wasson, 2 brothers, James Helms (Betty) and Fred Helms (Vickie) and 2 sisters, Nancy Hart (Bill) and Dottie Swan (Murray Kahn), and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rebecca is also preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Sharon Lynn Brown and 3 sisters, Mary Cooley, Alene Buffkin and Martha Depew.
Professionally, Rebecca was a homemaker, but also served court papers for many years. She enjoyed oil painting and was a gifted seamstress.
Rebecca was One of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
