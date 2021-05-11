Rebecca J. Stoneman, 76, of Hannibal, Missouri, formerly of Conneaut Lake, PA, passed away at 3:34 pm Friday, May 7, 2021 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Rebecca’s life will be held at later in her home state of Pennsylvania.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Rebecca was born November 29, 1944, in Connellsville, PA to Russell H. Stoneman and Lucille Buttermore Stoneman.
Survivors include one son, Rich Stilley (Stephanie) of Hannibal, MO, one brother, Russell Stoneman (Gretchen) of Fulton, MD, 4 sisters, Cheryl Warner (Jim) of Union City, PA, Kathy Burns (Dave) of Palm Coast, FL, Linda Egli of Clermont, FL, and Carol Delp of Conneaut Lake, PA. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Hannah Stilley (Steven Wirtz) of Kansas City, MO, Sarah Damon (Jeff) of Columbia, MO and Elizabeth Stilley of Hannibal, MO.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Nancy Simons, one brother, John Gregg and her stepmother, Jessamine James Stoneman.
Rebecca retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, where she proudly operated a snowplow and drove a dump truck for the department for many years.
Away from work loved to garden and care for her plants. Her home was always a sanctuary of color flowers and perennials each season. The Christmas season was Rebecca’s favorite, she always had a beautifully decorated tree in every room. A gifted artist, Rebecca enjoyed painting with acrylics. She was also a huge Pittsburgh Steelers Football fan, with #58, linebacker, Jack Lambert being her favorite Steeler of all time. Formula One racing at Watkins Glen, New York, her pet dogs, “Tazi” and “Baby Girl” and working crossword puzzle with an ink pen only were also a few of Rebecca’s favorites. Most of all Rebecca cherished her family, she never missed one of her son Rich’s ball games or activities growing up and for the past twenty years she has enjoyed living in Hannibal near her granddaughters being able to spend time with them often.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com