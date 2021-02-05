Rebecca I. "Becky" True Clement

Rebecca "Becky" Irene True Clement, 44, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 7:44 PM Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Becky was born June 21, 1976, in Hannibal, MO to Weldon True and Bonita Booth True. She was previously married to Tony Clement. He survives. She later was previously married to Mark Burton. He also survives.
Survivors include her adopted parents, Michael and Teresa Johnston; 3 children: Brian Clement, Cameron Burton, and Haleigh Burton; 1 brother, David True; 1 adopted aunt, Cindy Roberts; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother, Michael True; adopted grandparents, Barb and Dave Johnston; and adopted aunt, Karen Johnston.
Becky was formerly an assistant manager at the Fashion Bug. She later worked at both Dominos Pizza and Swiss Colony.
Becky enjoyed scrapbooking, taking selfies for her Facebook profile, playing games on her phone, and taking trips to the park. She had a green thumb and loved to care for her plants. Becky liked to visit with her neighbors and spend time with her beloved dog Gigi, before Gigi passed away. Most of all, Becky cherished the time she could spend with family, especially her children.
Becky attended Tabernacle of Praise and later The Crossing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses and for Becky's children.
