Rebecca "Beckie" Edna Fletcher, 83, of Palmyra, Mo., died January 4, 2023, at her home in Palmyra. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., January 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Palmyra, Mo.
