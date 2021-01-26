Rebecca E. Briscoe Yager

Rebecca Elaine Briscoe-Yager, age 39, of Ralls County, MO passed away at 2:25 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021, at her home with her loving family at her side.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Salt River Christian Church in rural New London. Burial will follow the service in the Salt River Cemetery. Dr. Barry Cook, Rev. Richard Epperson, and Pastor Kathy Hayden will officiate.
The funeral service will be live streamed via the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel Facebook page starting a few minutes before 10:00 am Saturday.
Visitation celebrating Rebecca’s life will be held 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Salt River Christian Church.
Those attending the visitation and funeral service are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Rebecca was born on April 10, 1981, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of David and Teresa (Smashey) Briscoe.
She was united in marriage to Steve Yager on April 12, 2008, at her parents home.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Yager of the home; parents, David and Teresa Briscoe of New London, MO; brother, Philip Briscoe of New London, MO, nephew’s, Wyatt Briscoe and Blake Briscoe; niece, Kaitlyn Briscoe; grandmother, Betty Smashey of New London, MO; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rebeccca was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and JoAnn Briscoe and Clarence Smashey. And three fur babies, Saleem, Fat Gut, and Bunskin and one horse named Dawn, which she adored.
Rebecca graduated from Mark Twain High School in the class of 1999 and went on further her education at Hannibal LaGrange University, where she received a bachelor degree in Criminal Justice.
Her most recent occupation prior to her getting sick was at Bowling Green Veterinary Clinic. When she began work there, she would often come home and say, “Why had I not discovered this place right out of High school?” While employed there, every day was an adventure. She absolutely loved and respected all the staff of the clinic. She formed a friendship and bond with Dr. Ashley Bowers even when she no longer was able to work there. They spent many Tuesday’s together going to the local park, walking and hanging out, whether it was a coffee at Spring Hollow Coffee Shop, or enjoying a pleasant lunch at Forever Primitive. These activities and time spent with her friend was the highlight of her life during her battle with Cancer.
Those who knew Rebecca, were aware of her love for animals. Her horse, Scout, was her pride and joy. She had thirty plus chickens, roosters and guineas along with four cats, Ms Kitty, Magic, Peaches and Oscar, and one dog, Bella. These animals brought joy and happiness to her life. She was also an avid reader and continual learner of life. She loved history, the study of Talmud and the Bible. Her pursuit of knowing Jesus and his Jewish roots was her passion during her last two years of life. She spent hours listening to books and videos of well diverse scholars and sages on this subject. If you were to engage with her in conversation, these gems of wisdom would come forth without hesitation.
Rebecca’s love for her family ran deep. She enjoyed spending time with Wyatt, Blake and Kaitlyn, if it was horseback riding or playing video games or taking them to the movies, these were memories and times well spent. Through-out her sickness, her family, high school friends and cousins were a constant source of encouragement. She enjoyed and looked forward to spending time with them. She liked hanging by her mom & dad’s pool on hot summer days, having high school friends come by for lunch and spent time on her deck. She especially enjoyed a harvest bonfire with her cousins, while roasting hot dogs and s’mores. Rebecca loved the outdoors particularly when morel mushroom season came around in early springtime. There was an unspoken competition between her brother, mother and uncle Jerry to see who could find the first one of the season. Rebecca had a keen ability for being able to locate the little grey ones in midst of foliage. She was taught by the best, her grandma Betty Smashey. She cherished these memories with friends, family and loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Major, Johnny Gordon, Jamie Sims, Eddie Glover, Derrick Britt, Philip Briscoe and Jodd Smashey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral and medical expenses, please make checks payable to Steve Yager.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Rebecca’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com