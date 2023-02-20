Rebecca "Becky" Maple, 68, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:45 PM Friday, February 17, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tom Lemons will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Becky's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Becky was born April 7, 1954, in Hannibal, MO to Elmo Sanders and Delores LeFever Sanders. She was married to James Edward Maple II on June 7, 1975, in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include, one son, Jeff Maple (Kim); one sister, Debbie Fountain (Gary); two grandchildren: Tristan and Nolan Maple who were the loves of her life; one nephew, Ryan Fountain (Casey); two great nieces: Emma and Alyssa Fountain; two great nephews: Gage and Owen Fountain; and one special friend, Diane Craner.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally, Becky worked as an optician at Duffen's Optical for over 27 years.
Away from work, Becky enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and fishing at Mark Twain Lake. Hallmark movies, scratch-off lottery tickets, and visiting Yellowstone National Park were a few things that made Becky smile. Becky was a wonderful baker and made some of the most delicious homemade cinnamon rolls. Above all else, Becky enjoyed the time she could spend with her family and friends, especially her church family. Becky was always so thankful to the Lord for giving her a son named Jeff who she was so proud of.
A very special thank you goes to the doctors and nurses at the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Fountain, Heath McClain, Cody McClain, Ben Shannon, Bryan Steinman, and Dustin Dillman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Molly Collins, Brenda Fuqua, Judy Haught, Judy Epperson, Joy Davis, Angela Dillman, and Rhoda Craner.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hydesburg United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.