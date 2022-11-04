Raymond "Skip" V. Wells, 92, of Hannibal, died November 3, 2022, at Pleasant View Assisted Living in Hannibal. Services will be at noon, November 10, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park. Visitation will be November 10, from 11a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Hannibal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.